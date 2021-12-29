Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $24,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLY stock opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average of $247.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

