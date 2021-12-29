Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483,698 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.32% of Eli Lilly and worth $708,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $161.78 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

