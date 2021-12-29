Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 3,570 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.76 and a 200-day moving average of $247.46.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.