Efinity (EFI) Market Cap Achieves $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on exchanges. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

