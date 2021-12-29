Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $234.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.15. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

