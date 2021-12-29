e-Gulden Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $113.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00314777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000082 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,988,086 coins and its circulating supply is 17,165,880 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

