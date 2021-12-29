Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE DX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a market cap of $623.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 29.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 783.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 75,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

