Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.06 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 28th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $284.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dynamic has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,969.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.30 or 0.07959905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.71 or 0.00307933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.29 or 0.00926195 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012726 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00073633 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.39 or 0.00440681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.65 or 0.00257776 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

