Dusk Network Price Up 52.5% Over Last Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002230 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 52.5% against the U.S. dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $410.14 million and $166.82 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006999 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 389,333,485 coins. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

