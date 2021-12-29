Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Life Storage by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $6,947,560. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.09. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $150.67.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

