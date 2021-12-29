Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,220 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 14.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 142.70, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVLT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

