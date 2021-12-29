Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS stock opened at $349.62 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.79 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. Essex Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank cut Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.17.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

