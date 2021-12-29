Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases Shares of 200,000 AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $9,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

ALCC stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87. AltC Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

