Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDY opened at $434.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

