Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.40 Million Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $93.08.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.