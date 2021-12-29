Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Reaches Market Cap of $8.11 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $8.11 million and approximately $78,548.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00059196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.41 or 0.07915800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00074836 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,813.10 or 0.99763549 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008371 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051872 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

