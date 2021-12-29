DREP (DREP) Tops One Day Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.04 or 0.00203669 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

