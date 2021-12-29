Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Up 2.7%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $112.51 and last traded at $112.51. 191 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 111,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.23.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $770,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 503,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 151,396 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 510,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,970,000 after acquiring an additional 78,346 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 264,604 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

