Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $186.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $174.98 and its 200-day moving average is $172.91. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

In related news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

