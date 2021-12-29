Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,678 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 27.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in VeriSign by 4,066.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 27.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 83.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.74, for a total transaction of $126,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,487,925. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $253.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

