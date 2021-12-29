Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $139.47 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.47.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.32. 94,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,853,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

