Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.
DCBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Docebo by 235.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,547,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. Analysts expect that Docebo will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Docebo
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
