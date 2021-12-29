DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,092 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $23,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOOM. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DMC Global by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of BOOM opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $747.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. DMC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

