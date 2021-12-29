Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 222,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,737,005 shares.The stock last traded at $83.83 and had previously closed at $84.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 500.0% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 52.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 40.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $294,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

