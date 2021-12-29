DigitalBits Price Up 36.5% Over Last 7 Days (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $397.41 million and $2.76 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00283901 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003639 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000181 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.