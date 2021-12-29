Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) Receives €51.05 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €51.05 ($58.02).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.50 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €51.25 ($58.24) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($60.23) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of DWNI traded up €0.48 ($0.55) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €37.73 ($42.88). 171,315 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($43.28). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.37.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

