Deutsche Bank AG Has $885.59 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,450,967 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 37,314 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $885,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.11.

Shares of NFLX opened at $610.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.52 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $643.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

