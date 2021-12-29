Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.31 Billion Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,390,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,471,687 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Deutsche Bank AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.53% of Visa worth $2,314,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $218.05 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $419.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock worth $12,920,510 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

