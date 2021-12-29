Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.32 Billion Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,365,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,268,805 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,315,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TC Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP opened at $47.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.23. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 179.61%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

