Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery Sells 300,000 Shares

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,125,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,759. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.20.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.05 million. On average, analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

