Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $19.03

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.03, but opened at $18.59. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 47.9% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,863,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 603,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 955,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

