Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,712 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $238,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 542,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.