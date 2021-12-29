Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases 1,292 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 327.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after buying an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,856,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,005,000 after buying an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $475.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $463.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.07. The company has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

