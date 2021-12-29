Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $967,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 422.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of ORLY opened at $696.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $655.09 and a 200 day moving average of $616.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $698.04. The firm has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

