Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $661,000 Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after purchasing an additional 830,122 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,688,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,873,000 after acquiring an additional 774,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.97 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

