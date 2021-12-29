Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $527,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 352.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after buying an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,429,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $155.94 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

