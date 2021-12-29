Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $489,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 390.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Cintas were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cintas by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 55,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 34,580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $444.10 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.52 and a 200-day moving average of $406.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.00.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

