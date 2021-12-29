Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Buys 9,336 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 143.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,833 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 85.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after buying an additional 1,416,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,859,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 16.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after buying an additional 349,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

BEN stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

