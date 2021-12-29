Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) shares were down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $45.21. Approximately 10,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 559,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNLI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 316.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,475 shares of company stock worth $2,430,959. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

