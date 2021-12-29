Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.
Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91.
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.