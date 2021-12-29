Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.20.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $56.95 on Monday. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,986 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,083 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after buying an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after buying an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

