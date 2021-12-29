Deeper Network One Day Volume Reaches $1.89 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $92.60 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00059304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.27 or 0.07897157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00075986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,926.79 or 1.00041833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008124 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.