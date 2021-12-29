DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBV Technologies SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops products and immunotherapies for the diagnosis and treatment of various food allergies, including milk and peanut. The Company delivers biological immunoactive compounds, such as allergens, to the immune system by targeting the antigen-presenting cells present in skin. DBV Technologies SA is headquartered in Bagneux, France. “

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

DBVT opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million. On average, research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth $547,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

