Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of MSP opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Datto has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $78,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock worth $4,016,287 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datto in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

