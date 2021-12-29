Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA reduced its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter worth $69,921,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 110.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,500,000 after acquiring an additional 282,808 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE:DRI opened at $149.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.89 and a one year high of $164.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

