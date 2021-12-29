Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.18.

DQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE DQ traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,899. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.59. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 38,952 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

