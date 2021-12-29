Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 81,434 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,434 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Shares of GILD opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

