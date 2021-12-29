Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 790 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $16,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $636.29.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $614.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $633.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $609.70. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

