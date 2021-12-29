Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 12,089 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,089 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.5% of Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $40,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

PM opened at $93.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

