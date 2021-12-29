Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 4,057 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,404 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 282.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $221.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $242.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day moving average is $194.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

