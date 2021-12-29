Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $19.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,397 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $19,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,789,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,631,000 after acquiring an additional 76,580 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $112.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $89.58 and a 52 week high of $112.42.

